M&M to outperform on strong order book, new products

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Spurred by a pick-up in demand in the automotive segment, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 904; Mcap: Rs 1.12 lakh crore) has posted an in-line set of numbers for the second quarter of FY22. Semiconductor chip shortage and commodity-linked cost inflation, however, impacted the operating margin. The company’s strong leadership in farm equipment, positive rural sentiment, and a slew of new products in the auto segment make it a candidate for the long-term portfolio. Quarter in a snapshot (image) Key highlights M&M...