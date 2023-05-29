M&M Q4 FY23: Auto segment firing, valuation offers upside

Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure easing Tractor segment to register low single-digit growth in FY24 Automotive segment continues to have a strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,282; M cap: Rs 1.6 lakh crore) posted a strong set of numbers in Q4 FY23, driven by the farm equipment segment (FES) and the auto division. The correction in raw material prices also helped in the expansion of operating...
