    M&M Q4 FY23: Auto segment firing, valuation offers upside

    A wide range of products and a strong new-product pipeline augur well for the auto company though the tractor segment remains a near-term worry

    Nitin Agrawal
    May 29, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
    MM

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure easing Tractor segment to register low single-digit growth in FY24 Automotive segment continues to have a strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,282; M cap: Rs 1.6 lakh crore)  posted a strong set of numbers in Q4 FY23, driven by the farm equipment segment (FES) and the auto division. The correction in raw material prices also helped in the expansion of operating...

