Mindtree – Why it will continue to look expensive but a great stock to own

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mindtree (CMP: Rs 4,744 Market Cap: Rs 78,1,85 crore) exceeded expectations on all counts in Q3 FY22. While stronger than expected execution was a positive surprise, the biggest takeaway from the quarterly earnings release was the sharp improvement in margin albeit talent shortage and high attrition. Mindtree appears to have cracked the code of managing supply in a tight market and deliver superior revenue performance with its focused approach on hiring, re-skilling and deploying freshers, thereby reaping the benefits...