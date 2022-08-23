English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Minda Corp: An auto ancillary stock worth a long-term play

    The company’s strong order book and robust product portfolio add to our confidence. At the current valuation of 18.1 times FY24 projected earnings, the stock looks attractive

    Nitin Agrawal
    August 23, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    Minda Corp: An auto ancillary stock worth a long-term play

    What makes MCL different from other auto component manufacturers is the unending desire to innovate and roll out new products

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Minda Corporation (MCL; CMP: Rs 216.8; M Cap: Rs 5,090 crore) sustained a healthy performance in Q1FY23, despite raw material challenges. The company reported a sequential growth in net revenues, driven by a higher share of the commercial vehicle (CV) segment and its operating margin declined marginally, owing to rising costs. A recovery in demand, post COVID-19, for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws), increase in content per vehicle and growth from new focus areas make us upbeat about the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI Bulletin: India’s time has arrived 

      Aug 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

      Winds are blowing clearly in India’s favour despite all the odds, according to the latest State of the Economy report. Are investors listening?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers