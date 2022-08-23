Minda Corp: An auto ancillary stock worth a long-term play

What makes MCL different from other auto component manufacturers is the unending desire to innovate and roll out new products

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Minda Corporation (MCL; CMP: Rs 216.8; M Cap: Rs 5,090 crore) sustained a healthy performance in Q1FY23, despite raw material challenges. The company reported a sequential growth in net revenues, driven by a higher share of the commercial vehicle (CV) segment and its operating margin declined marginally, owing to rising costs. A recovery in demand, post COVID-19, for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws), increase in content per vehicle and growth from new focus areas make us upbeat about the...