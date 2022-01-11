MF industry closes 2021 on a high note with record equity inflows in December

The mutual fund industry finished 2021 on a strong note. Net inflows into equity schemes, that have been positive since March’21, surged to a record high in December. Investors pumped Rs 24,990 crore into equity schemes in the last month of 2021, the highest ever inflow in equity funds. The total assets under management (AUM) of the MF industry increased to Rs 37.72 lakh crore as of December‘21, a growth of 22 percent compared with December last year, and a...