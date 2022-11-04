English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Mas Financial Q2 FY23: Stellar run; is the rerating over?

    While tactically it makes sense to book gains in Mas Financial after such a sharp run-up, investors should look to add the stock on declines for the long term

    Madhuchanda Dey
    November 04, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    Mas Financial Q2 FY23: Stellar run; is the rerating over?

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong overall show in Q2 AUM growth accelerates to 30 percent Disbursement growth maintains momentum Maintains margin, expects stable margin despite rising rates Asset quality solid, not a cause for worry Valuation attractive for long-term investors Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 904; Market Cap: Rs 4,942 crore) has been one of our high-conviction picks, and the market has finally recognised the merit of this business. The stock has risen 60 percent in the past three months against the 4 percent rally in the Nifty. After a sharp...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed disappoints the Pivot-wallahs

      Nov 3, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian economy keeps upward momentum, huge task ahead for COP27, an entrepreneur’s dilemma, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Waiting for the Fed again 

      Oct 29, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

      Once again, the Fed rate call is back on the investor radar, not because of the quantum but the hints the central bank would drop

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers