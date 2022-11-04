Mas Financial Q2 FY23: Stellar run; is the rerating over?

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong overall show in Q2 AUM growth accelerates to 30 percent Disbursement growth maintains momentum Maintains margin, expects stable margin despite rising rates Asset quality solid, not a cause for worry Valuation attractive for long-term investors Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 904; Market Cap: Rs 4,942 crore) has been one of our high-conviction picks, and the market has finally recognised the merit of this business. The stock has risen 60 percent in the past three months against the 4 percent rally in the Nifty. After a sharp...