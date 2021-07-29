MARKET NEWS

Maruti: Drop in demand, pricey inputs dent numbers; outlook positive

The wobbly performance of Maruti affected the stock, which has now fallen 15 per cent from its January 2021 high, making valuations reasonable

Nitin Agrawal
July 29, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Maruti: Drop in demand, pricey inputs dent numbers; outlook positive

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The severity of the second wave of Covid-19 has dented the quarterly numbers of Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 7,145; Mcap: Rs 2.16 lakh crore) on a sequential basis, and the car maker’s Q1 FY22 financials have seen a deterioration across performance vectors. A decline in demand along with commodity cost pressure impacted the overall show. The wobbly performance of the company also affected the Maruti Suzuki stock, which has now fallen 15 per cent from its January 2021 high,...

