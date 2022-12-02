Market update: Bullish breakout on Nifty points to further upside

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Inflation rates to cool off in 2023 Market momentum favours bulls for the time being Bank Nifty to lead Nifty rally Fed has achieved only 3 soft landings since 1950 Infrastructure, rural and banking sectors could outperform in near term Stock market volatility has remained dominant and near-pertinent throughout 2022 on the back of record high inflation, geopolitical uncertainties, and hawkish central banks. Macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation, foreign exchange fluctuations, and rising interest rates are taking a slow and gradual toll on...