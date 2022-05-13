English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    L&T: Outlook remains positive despite concerns

    Valuations turn attractive post correction

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    May 13, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    L&T: Outlook remains positive despite concerns

    Larsen & Toubro

     Jitendra Kumar Gupta Moneycontrol Research    Highlights Higher execution drives revenue growth Margins under pressure due to higher cost and delays Current order book provides strong revenue visibility Valuation attractive in the light of the strong order book and stable earnings   The L&T stock has seen a steep correction in recent times — from the highs of Rs 2078 a share in January this year to Rs 1524 now. The stock slide has been fuelled by the overall market correction, worries about geopolitical conflicts, interest rates,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama | Auto wreck

      May 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama: Bond yields flashing red, Sri Lankan crisis decoded, Jinping eyes third term, Start-Up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers