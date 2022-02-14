LIC will be valued at a discount to private sector insurers. Here’s why.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The government has set the ball rolling for the initial public offer (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) by filing a draft prospectus with the capital markets regulator. As per the DRHP, government is looking to divest a 5 percent stake in its most-prized possession. The first formal step towards arriving at an insurance company’s valuation is determining the embedded value (EV), which is the sum of present value of all future profits from existing businesses plus...