Laurus Labs: Synthesis business fortifies growth outlook

Laurus Labs

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 514; Market Cap: Rs 27,623 crore) posted a sequential improvement in Q4 results, chiefly led by synthesis and bio-division. Encouraged by this, the management reiterated its guidance for a revenue target of $1 billion in FY23. This is supported by the recent addition of 25 percent capacity for APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and 50 percent for formulation and ramp-up of operations in newer segments. Further, capex intensity remains elevated, helping the company to accelerate diversification in the...