Larsen & Toubro Q1 FY24: Execution picking up, earnings to follow

L&T has started fiscal 2024 with strong execution and growth.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Robust order inflows and order book Strong execution in infrastructure helps report robust growth in Q1FY24 Margins to improve thanks to easing cost pressure and higher execution Stock valued at Rs 2,908 per share on a SOTP basis Buyback and special dividend to support stock Helped by strong orders, L&T has started fiscal 2024 with strong execution and growth. Should the momentum in execution and efficiency continue, the company is hopeful of revising its revenue and profitability guidances, which are now conservative. The confidence...