    Larsen & Toubro: On a high growth graph, stock loaded with value

    Strong execution and order inflows to drive higher growth and support the L&T stock

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    Bharat Gianani
    January 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    Larsen & Toubro: On a high growth graph, stock loaded with value

    L&T’s stock price has remained firm. The reason is the strong revival in its core infrastructure business and the cyclical upturn in India’s capex cycle

    Highlights Strong execution to drive growth in revenue Despite input price pressure, margins remain stable due to cost optimisation Strong growth in orders inflows and order in hand provide high visibility Stock is trading 18 times its fiscal 2024 earnings or at a 10% discount to SOTP value, at Rs 2,310 L&T is upbeat about revival and growth in India's capex cycle. Both private and public capex or projects announced in fiscal 2023 reached multi-year highs and that is reflecting in its strong order book. In...

