Larsen & Toubro: On a high growth graph, stock loaded with value

Highlights Strong execution to drive growth in revenue Despite input price pressure, margins remain stable due to cost optimisation Strong growth in orders inflows and order in hand provide high visibility Stock is trading 18 times its fiscal 2024 earnings or at a 10% discount to SOTP value, at Rs 2,310 L&T is upbeat about revival and growth in India’s capex cycle. Both private and public capex or projects announced in fiscal 2023 reached multi-year highs and that is reflecting in its strong order book. In...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Getting the consumption engine to hum again
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s aggression poses tactical challenge, fintech sector's expectations fr...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man
Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the pastRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers