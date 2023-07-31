KPIT:  Strong growth momentum fully priced in

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue up 8.2 percent sequentially in dollar terms EBITDA margin at 19.5 percent, up 156 bps TCV win of $190 million Net hiring in the quarter at 550 FY24 Revenue & EBITDA margin guidance reiterated Demanding valuation at 42.2x FY25 PE KPIT (CMP: Rs 1,071.5; Market Capitalisation: Rs 29,374 crore) has reported first-quarter results that were above expectations with a 7.1 percent constant currency (CC) sequential growth and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margin of 19.5 percent, up both sequentially as well...