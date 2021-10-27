Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 – A rocking combination of quality and growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

For Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 2210.9, Market Cap: Rs 4,38,450 crore), its quality and prudence was never in question. However, its overtly cautious stance on growth, since the onset of the pandemic, had frustrated growth-hungry investors. We saw an opportunity in the soft patch and had recommended the Kotak Bank stock in July as a tactical pick at the price of Rs 1,732. The stock’s outperformance vis-a-vis the Nifty and the Bank Nifty since then is...