KEI Industries: Higher valuations could cap upside

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong delivery across segments led by higher demand Margins improving with lower input prices and better mix Higher capex and demand to help in maintaining good growth in revenue Stock trading at 27 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Fiscal 2023 was quite good for KEI Industries, which delivered a 20.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue helped by a rise in demand in both retail and institutional markets. Moreover, with the ongoing capex, strong demand from manufacturing, the government’s push for strengthening...