KEC International: Margin pressure, higher valuations can pose near-term risk

KEC International (CMP: Rs 418, Mcap Rs 10714 crore) was able to maintain good performance in the quarter ended June 2021 despite economic stress triggered by the second COVID-19 wave. Barring cost pressure and poor performance of SAE, which could continue for another one or two quarters, the company is hopeful that the subsequent quarters should be even better, considering the increasing pace of execution and the strong order book. Moreover, commodity prices too have partially corrected in July, which...