Jyothy Labs: Resilient performance despite headwinds

Jyothy Labs: Nalanda India Equity Fund buys 6.55 lakh shares in Jyothy Labs. Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 6.55 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 14. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.06 percent, up from 4.88 percent earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Recovery in lower and mid-income strata and rural markets remain critical Sequential margin improvement likely by December 2022 quarter Higher distribution reach and focus on supply chain will drive next leg of growth Investors expecting moderate returns can accumulate and add stock on declines Jyothy Labs (JLL; CMP: Rs 201; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,366 crore) has seen double-digit growth in the fabric care segment in the last seven consecutive quarters while the dishwashing segment has witnessed a mid- teen growth. (image) On a three-year...