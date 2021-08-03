July auto sales indicate strong rebound in demand

Representative image

Buoyed by a significant reduction in fresh COVID-19 cases and an increase in the vaccine coverage, demand for automobiles across segments picked up significantly in July compared with the year-ago month. A year-on-year comparison, however, will not be very meaningful as sales in July last year was far from normal as the economy was just coming out of a national lockdown. All commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers posted a growth with Ashok Leyland posting a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 39 per...