Is BHEL’s turnaround for real?

Highlights Diversification into other segments at a nascent stage Financial turnaround is myth in the absence of core profitability Stock valuations stretched as sentiments drove the stock higher Order inflows weak and execution slow despite strong orders Higher receivables and provision for bad debts key concern Several theories have been doing the rounds about BHEL’s turnaround. The management is working on several fronts to diversify its business from the traditional low-growth power equipment to emerging businesses. Besides, it is working on strategies to develop financial...