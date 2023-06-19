English
    Is BHEL’s turnaround for real?

    BHEL’s turnaround strategies may result in an improvement in the long term, but the current state of financials and business do not support the euphoric rise in its share prices

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    June 19, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
    BHEL is working on several fronts to diversify its business from the traditional low-growth power equipment to emerging businesses.

    Highlights Diversification into other segments at a nascent stage Financial turnaround is myth in the absence of core profitability Stock valuations stretched as sentiments drove the stock higher Order inflows weak and execution slow despite strong orders Higher receivables and provision for bad debts key concern     Several theories have been doing the rounds about BHEL’s turnaround. The management is working on several fronts to diversify its business from the traditional low-growth power equipment to emerging businesses. Besides, it is working on strategies to develop financial...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers