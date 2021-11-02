IRCTC - Why investors should avoid despite a stellar quarter

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In recent times, IRCTC (CMP: Rs 854 Market Cap: Rs 68,372 crore) has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons with huge gyrations in the stock price. The Q2 performance shows that the company, like many others in the travel sector, is making the most of the post pandemic recovery. Is it then the right time to board the train once again? We feel it is too early. The results for Q2 FY22 was strong with revenue acceleration...