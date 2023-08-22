IPO Watch — Aeroflex Industries: Can it deliver?

Highlights A marginal player in flexible flow solutions Current promoters have very little industry experience Largely catering to export market, with very little presence in India Highly working capital-intensive business Valuations too high in light of balance sheet and its positioning Aeroflex Industries, which has launched an initial public offering (IPO), was acquired by the present promoters in 2018 as part of a financial settlement from its erstwhile owners. It is now run by 33-year-old Asad Daud, who is the managing director and chairman, and holds...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A case of the dragon blues
Aug 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Din over Kashmir ahead of polls in Pakistan, India’s non-aero revenue soars, ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047
Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers