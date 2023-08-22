IPO Watch — Aeroflex Industries: Can it deliver?

Aeroflex Industries was acquired by the present promoters in 2018.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights A marginal player in flexible flow solutions Current promoters have very little industry experience Largely catering to export market, with very little presence in India Highly working capital-intensive business Valuations too high in light of balance sheet and its positioning Aeroflex Industries, which has launched an initial public offering (IPO), was acquired by the present promoters in 2018 as part of a financial settlement from its erstwhile owners. It is now run by 33-year-old Asad Daud, who is the managing director and chairman, and holds...