IPO ‘gold rush’ in the EMS space — Investors need to tread with care

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Good listing gains may not translate into long-term returns A fragmented industry with too many players Sustainability of high margins questionable Dixon and Syrma appear attractive Booking listing gains can be a good move India’s fast-growing EMS (electronic manufacturing services) industry has seen the success story of Dixon Technologies, which has enticed promoters to approach the public market with lofty valuations despite a question mark on the sustainability of the business models. We look at the industry players to filter out the weak and unearth...