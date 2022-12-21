English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now : OPTIONS CONCLAVE 3.0 The Most Prestigious Global Live Trading Event
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    IPO ‘gold rush’ in the EMS space — Investors need to tread with care

    With no regulatory and proprietary barriers to entry, an EMS business is always vulnerable to the threat of new entrants who can do the same manufacturing more efficiently and at lower costs

    Nitin Sharma
    Neha Gupta
    December 21, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    IPO ‘gold rush’ in the EMS space — Investors need to tread with care

    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Good listing gains may not translate into long-term returns A fragmented industry with too many players Sustainability of high margins questionable Dixon and Syrma appear attractive Booking listing gains can be a good move India’s fast-growing EMS (electronic manufacturing services) industry has seen the success story of Dixon Technologies, which has enticed promoters to approach the public market with lofty valuations despite a question mark on the sustainability of the business models. We look at the industry players to filter out the weak and unearth...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sell stocks in December, buy in 2023?

      Dec 20, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Energy crisis affecting coal, an effective algo trading strategy, NHAI’s recapitalisation challenge, Edtech sector in crisis but not dead, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers