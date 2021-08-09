IPCA Labs: Strong revival for domestic formulations

Cipla | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 714.72 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 577.91 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 5,504.35 crore from Rs 4,346.16 crore YoY.

IPCA Labs’ (CMP: Rs 2,171, Market Cap: Rs 27,544 crore) quarterly performance was better than expected, aided by a revival in core therapies in the domestic business. While the year-on-year (YoY) numbers were not comparable due to the one-off gain of HCQS (Hydroxychloroquine) sales last year, sequential traction in top line and operational margins are noteworthy. We believe the company can surprise the Street on market share gains in domestic formulations as well as exceed its own guidance on the...