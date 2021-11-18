Info Edge: Naukri drives growth; will the momentum last?

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 84.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 90.15 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 411.74 crore from Rs 409.63 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Info Edge has reported a good set of numbers for the September quarter, driven by strong IT hiring trends and a pick-up in real-estate demand. The IT/ITES industry's share in Naukri's revenue touched an all-time high of 35.9 percent in Q2. The company also saw a one-off gain from the Zomato investment in the quarter. Q2FY22 performance Billings jumped 28.1 percent, sequentially, and 61.3 percent over Q2FY21 to Rs 402.4 crore, mainly on the strong performance of the recruitment segment...