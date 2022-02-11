Inflation scare: Is the early Fed rate hike in the offing before March meet?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

US retail inflation at 7.5 percent (vs an estimated 7.3 percent) has added to the worries of the US Fed. This is in addition to strong non-farm payroll data which came out a few days back. Non-farm employment is now close to pre-pandemic levels and real wage growth is also picking up. In this context, outcome of the closed board meeting of FOMC on 14th Feb would be closely watched. Probability of an early rate hike before scheduled meeting in...