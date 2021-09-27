MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IndiGo versus SpiceJet: Who is ready to gain higher altitude?

IndiGo continues to be our preferred pick on the back of strong liquidity and leadership position

Nitin Agrawal
September 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
IndiGo versus SpiceJet: Who is ready to gain higher altitude?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The hope of travelling freely once again had almost faded away at the height of the pandemic, casting a spell of deep gloom on the aviation industry. Though worries continue to lurk, the crisis is ebbing with increased vaccination, and a time may come when the Covid curse may look like a distant dream. Post the second wave of Covid, there has been a significant rise in passenger traffic. In August this year, 6.7 million flyers travelled on domestic routes,...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of the Fed's taper?

    Sep 23, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zee’s screen test, Chart of the Day, the road to taper and lift-off, Evergrande and bad loans, and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Perfect storm over China

    Sep 18, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    From the Evergrande debt crisis to a slowing growth rate to the crackdown on technology companies to the growing confrontation with the West, the cup of woes is spilling over for China

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers