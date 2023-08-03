English
    IndiGo: Numbers fly high, a flight for the long haul

    International demand is picking up and the airline is increasing capacity in this segment

    Nitin Agrawal
    August 03, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    IndiGo

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
    Highlights IndiGo posts a strong set of numbers helped by strong demand and lower crude oil prices Demand outlook positive with international demand picking up Healthy balance sheet can withstand challenges Valuation at a reasonable level; accumulate the stock Post the pandemic, the performance vectors of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 2,265; Market Cap: Rs 87,330 crore) have improved significantly with a material decline in crude oil prices and significant demand. The company posted strong growth both in top line and operating margins.

