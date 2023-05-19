IndiGo: Decent numbers in a seasonally weak quarter

The performance vectors of InterGlobe Aviation has improved significantly.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: IndiGo posts a good set of numbers helped by strong yield and lower crude oil prices Demand outlook positive with international demand picking up Healthy balance sheet can withstand challenges Valuation at a reasonable level; accumulate the stock Over the past one year, the performance vectors of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 2,265; Market Cap: Rs 87,330 crore) have improved significantly with a material decline in crude oil prices and an improvement in yield. The company posted a strong growth both in top...