IndiGo: Decent numbers in a seasonally weak quarter

Highlights: IndiGo posts a good set of numbers helped by strong yield and lower crude oil prices Demand outlook positive with international demand picking up Healthy balance sheet can withstand challenges Valuation at a reasonable level; accumulate the stock Over the past one year, the performance vectors of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 2,265; Market Cap: Rs 87,330 crore) have improved significantly with a material decline in crude oil prices and an improvement in yield. The company posted a strong growth both in top...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US debt ceiling, a political drama
May 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lead prices set to rise as supply weakens, it might be too late for authorities...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers