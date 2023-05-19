English
    IndiGo: Decent numbers in a seasonally weak quarter

    Strong domestic and international demand and the high-yield scenario can help the airline gain altitude.

    Nitin Agrawal
    May 19, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    The performance vectors of InterGlobe Aviation has improved significantly.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: IndiGo posts a good set of numbers helped by strong yield and lower crude oil prices Demand outlook positive with international demand picking up Healthy balance sheet can withstand challenges Valuation at a reasonable level; accumulate the stock Over the past one year, the performance vectors of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo; CMP: Rs 2,265; Market Cap: Rs 87,330 crore) have improved significantly with a material decline in crude oil prices and an improvement in yield. The company posted a strong growth both in top...

