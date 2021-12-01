Incremental growth for Lodha will mainly come from joint development projects: MD & CEO Abhishek Lodha

Lodha Group or Macrotech Developers is in a growth mode now. According to Abhishek Lodha, CEO & MD of Lodha Developers, the group’s strategy is to focus on mid-income and affordable housing segments. The target markets are largely the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune where the group wants to expand. According to the CEO, the group prefers to follow a capital-light model for growth and is keen to pursue the joint development route for future expansion. While Lodha...