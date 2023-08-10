IdeaForge Technology: Pricing in too much optimism

d

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Post listing, the stock has given stellar returns led by high demand Enjoys strong market share supported by product leadership in the drone industry June quarter’s revenue dropped with lower scale and orders in hand Margins under pressure led by higher cost Business is improving with fresh orders and investments Among the recently listed IPOs, IdeaForge was one of the most favoured companies, listing with gains of almost 93 percent. As against the IPO price of...