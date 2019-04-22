App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Lombard: Robust growth in FY19 premium led by motor insurance; buy on dips

Neha Dave @nehadave01
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
- Strong premium growth ahead of industry growth
- Combined ratio improved, investment yields moderate
- No hike in third-party motor insurance premium by IRDAI is a key negative
- Premium valuation offers limited upside

-------------------------------------------

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private sector non-life insurer in India, reported a net profit of Rs 1,049 crore for FY19, up 22 percent year-on-year (YoY). The underlying performance of the insurer was much stronger than that reflected by the headline number.

Reported FY19 profits were suppressed because of two reasons. First, the change in income tax regulations resulted in higher effective tax rate as long-term gains came under the tax ambit, which adversely impacted net profit. So, if we consider pre-tax profit, the growth was much stronger at 34 percent. Second, profits were pulled down by the upfront expensing of the acquisition cost incurred to achieve higher business growth. It is worth noting that, as per accounting rules, commissions paid to agents are recognised upfront while premium income is amortised over four quarters.

While there is inherent volatility in its core risk-underwriting business, ICICI Lombard is better positioned in the sector with a market share of around eight percent among all non-life insurance companies, making it a stock worth looking at.

related news

Strong growth in premium
The company reported healthy growth (17.2 percent) in Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) in FY19 as against the industry growth rate of 12.9 percent, driven by motor insurance. Consequently, it further consolidated its market share, which currently stands around 8.5 percent. GDPI growth was even better at 20.5 percent, if we exclude the crop segment, which isn’t a focus growth area for the insurer.Lombard mix

While the insurer maintains a diversified portfolio, the mandated longer-tenure third-party (TP) motor insurance by the Supreme Court benefitted ICICI Lombard disproportionately as its presence in the segment is well above the industry average. As a result, the share of TP motor insurance in product mix increased to 21 percent at the end of March as compared to 18 percent YoY.

The management is consciously pulling back growth from the crop segment after having experienced higher losses, which is reflected in reducing the share of crop insurance in the product mix.

Improvement in operating metrics

The combined ratio, the measure of an insurance company’s profitability, improved to 98.5 percent in FY19 from 100.2 percent last year, leading to underwriting profit. This implies that the business growth was not only strong but also profitable.Lombard FY19The overall underwriting performance was dragged down by higher losses in the crop insurance, with the claims ratio at 106.5 percent for FY19. All other segments reported a claim ratio below 100 percent.

Investment income supplemented underwriting profit. Despite the insurer’s yield on investment assets declining to 9.4 percent in FY19 versus 9.7 percent in FY18, investment income grew 18 percent on the back of a nine percent growth in investment assets and increase in leverage.

Capitalisation is adequate for ICICI Lombard as reflected in its solvency ratio at 224 percent, which is comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 150 percent.

No hike in TP motor insurance premium – a key negative

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has put on hold its annual premium rate increase for TP motor insurance policies for FY20 as of now. This will adversely impact the claims-loss ratio for the industry as a whole.

Unlike own- damage motor insurance, every motor vehicle owner in India is required to purchase TP insurance. At the same time, pricing of TP motor insurance is regulated. The premium rates for TP motor insurance are set by the IRDAI. It is reviewed and adjusted every year using a prescribed formula.

Hence, the profitability in the TP motor insurance segment is contingent to a large extent on the premium/tariff hike announced by IRDAI. In the past, the TP motor insurance segment had a combined ratio higher than 100 percent, indicating that they were paying more in claims and operating expenses than what it was earning from premiums.

Since there is no premium hike this fiscal, insurance companies may suffer losses in the TP motor segment if the price at which the business is written falls short of claim inflation.

Competitive advantage aids premium valuations

ICICI Lombard is well-poised for earnings growth with an increase in insurance penetration, focus on profitable segments and improvement in operating efficiency.

The stock is up 42 percent in the last one year and has significantly outperformed the Nifty. At the current market price of Rs 1,080, it is trading at a premium valuation of nine times its trailing price-to-book. The current valuation is rich even after considering a high RoE (return on equity) of around 21 percent.

We have seen that leading companies in the secular growth sector tend to trade at higher multiples for a long period in time. In the absence of suitable and comparable listed peer, ICICI Lombard trades as a proxy for the sector, commanding a higher valuation. While the premium valuation will sustain, near-term upside in the stock is limited. Nevertheless, investors who have a long-term horizon and want to participate in the growth in non-life insurance sector can consider buying the stock on dips.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Business #general insurance industry #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) #moneycontrol analysis #Non-life insurance #Result Analysis #stocks #third party motor insurance #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan return from the Maldives ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

Amber Heard will reach new heights in her professional life this year, ...

Rahul Gandhi Says Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC in Heat o ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: New Weapons, Spectator Mode, Darkest Night ...

Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second ...

Asian Athletics Championships: India Bag 2 Silver, 3 Bronze on Day 1 i ...

IPL 2019 | Induce Mistakes, Avoid Making Them – The Method to Dhoni' ...

Elections 2019: Modi Hails Killing of Terrorists By Entering Their Hom ...

Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Slapped with Fresh Charges of Breach of Trust ...

LIC AAO Recruitment 2019: Admit Card To Be Released Today, Exams on Ma ...

SC Issues Notice to Irani on Sanjay Nirupam's Plea to Quash Defamation ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty nears 11,650 on risi ...

Here are top five midcap, smallcap stocks recommended by Prabhudas Lil ...

Reliance Industries slips post mixed Q4 numbers

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Mumbai North Central candidate Priya Dutt says 'it's not about winning ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

Jet Airways crisis: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-strapped ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE: Camera-centric budget phone expected t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.