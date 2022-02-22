How much can LIC get from its impending stake sale in IDBI Bank?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The IPO of Life Insurance Corporation is likely to hasten the privatisation/strategic divestment of IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 47, Mcap: Rs 50,913 crore). According to LIC’s draft prospectus, either IDBI Bank or LIC Housing Finance Limited, being associates of LIC, has to give up its housing finance business by November 2023 as per RBI’s approval letter to LIC. As of December last year, the Government of India and LIC held 45 percent and 49 percent stakes, respectively, in IDBI Bank....