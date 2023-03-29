English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Hindustan Aeronautics is set for a long haul

    With the government’s focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, the company’s prospects look bright

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    March 29, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    Hindustan Aeronautics is set for a long haul

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights The company enjoys dominant position in the growing defence aerospace Strong order book and a huge pipeline provides robust visibility New manufacturing capacity to help deliver higher growth Valuations supportive now with the recent correction in stock prices There are a few companies that offer longevity of business and certainty of cash flows. The government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), which is the monopoly in the defence aerospace industry, is one of them. Its manufacturing capabilities, technical know-how, tie-ups with global players, strong entry barriers,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharma companies to get inflation booster in FY24 

      Mar 28, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India must build consensus on climate funding, fertiliser subsidy likely to dro...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers