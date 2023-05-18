Hindustan Aeronautics: Eyeing higher growth

HAL is riding the momentum in the defence space.

Highlights The company has been biggest beneficiary in the defence aerospace segment Strong order book and a huge pipeline of new order provide strong visibility Capacity expansion to support higher execution Valuations supportive in the light of earnings, cash in books and dividends Companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are riding the momentum in the defence space. Being the leader and the largest player in the defence aeronautics space, it is obvious that HAL’s scale and prospects have expanded. Moreover, with strong order inflows...