MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Hikal: Closing recommendation due to environmental compliance red flag

Environmental compliance, particularly for chemicals and pharma industry, is sacrosanct. Taking that into account, we close our Outperform rating for Hikal and would prefer to stay on the sidelines

Anubhav Sahu
January 14, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
Hikal: Closing recommendation due to environmental compliance red flag

IG Petrochemicals | The company has approved the expansion of Phthalic Anhydride with a capacity of 53,000 MTPA at Taloja.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Hikal is facing an investigation regarding the disposal of 25,000 litres of chemical called Sodium Hydro Sulphide. This chemical was generated as a by-product at the company’s Taloja plant (crop protection manufacturing plant) and was entrusted to a company called Sangam Enviro Private Limited for onward sale to textile/cement companies. However, this chemical was inappropriately discharged and mishandled by the vendor, leading to gas leakage in Sachin GIDC area. Toxic fumes generated led to six casualties and several people...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India can be a growth outlier. And how!

    Jan 13, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infy the showstopper, buyback tailwind for TCS, Startup Street, ABC of crypto trading and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Advance GDP data show a K-shaped recovery

    Jan 8, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    The biggest takeaway from the advance estimates is the weakness in private consumption. For the second half of FY22, the growth in private consumption is expected to be a mere 1.8%

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers