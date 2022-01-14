Hikal: Closing recommendation due to environmental compliance red flag

IG Petrochemicals | The company has approved the expansion of Phthalic Anhydride with a capacity of 53,000 MTPA at Taloja.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Hikal is facing an investigation regarding the disposal of 25,000 litres of chemical called Sodium Hydro Sulphide. This chemical was generated as a by-product at the company’s Taloja plant (crop protection manufacturing plant) and was entrusted to a company called Sangam Enviro Private Limited for onward sale to textile/cement companies. However, this chemical was inappropriately discharged and mishandled by the vendor, leading to gas leakage in Sachin GIDC area. Toxic fumes generated led to six casualties and several people...