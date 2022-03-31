Hero MotoCorp: An opportunity in adversity

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

“It is wise for investors to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” ~Warren Buffett These words from Warren Buffett can help an investor make a fortune over the long term. Keeping this in mind, we have been continuously endeavouring to find blue chip companies that are facing challenges, leading to significant corrections in their stock prices. One such company is Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs: 2,265, M Cap: Rs 45,280 crore). Its stock price has...