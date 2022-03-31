English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Hero MotoCorp: An opportunity in adversity

    Its stock price has corrected about 35 percent from its last high, attained in February 2021, making the valuation very attractive

    Nitin Agrawal
    March 31, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
    Hero MotoCorp: An opportunity in adversity

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    “It is wise for investors to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” ~Warren Buffett These words from Warren Buffett can help an investor make a fortune over the long term. Keeping this in mind, we have been continuously endeavouring to find blue chip companies that are facing challenges, leading to significant corrections in their stock prices. One such company is Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs: 2,265, M Cap: Rs 45,280 crore). Its stock price has...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Let the market decide open offer price for PSUs

      Mar 30, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

      Dear Readers,The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers ea...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | War sirens are blowing, but Street pumped up on growth

      Mar 26, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      As defiant leaders in the geopolitical ferment dig in their heels, what’s the way forward for investors?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers