HDFC Q2 – Strong and steady show continues

Representative image.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HDFC (CMP: Rs 2,889, MCAP: 531,612 crore) has reported a net profit of Rs 3,780 crore in the second quarter of FY22 as against Rs 2,870 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 32 percent year on year (YoY). While a sharp rise in dividend income lifted profit, the net interest income (NII) saw a healthy growth of 13 percent YoY, driven by a strong growth in loans and steady margin. HDFC saw a strong pick-up in...