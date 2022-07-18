English
    HDFC Bank Q1: Strong growth, but treasury loss hurts earnings

    Retail growth picked up in Q1FY23, and if the momentum sustains, FY23 could well turn out to be a comeback year for the bank

    Neha Dave
    July 18, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank clocks 19% growth in Q1 profit, NII grows 14.5% YoY. The country's largest private sector lender has reported a 19% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 9,196 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by fall in provisions for bad loans, with net interest income rising 14% YoY to Rs 19,481.4 crore driven by loan growth of 22.5% and deposits increase of 19.2%. Pre-provision operating profit increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 15,367.8 crore during the quarter.

    HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,364; M Cap: Rs 757,660 crore) has posted a mixed performance in the first quarter of FY23.  Net profit increased by 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY23, aided by a strong loan growth and lower provisions/credit costs. This was partially offset by treasury losses and higher operating expenses.  In terms of asset quality, slippages spiked mainly due to seasonal NPAs (non-performing assets) in the agri-segment. However, restructured assets declined. HDFC Bank’s stock has underperformed the broader...

