HDFC – A strong finish to FY23

Loan growth, margins, and asset quality are the three key parameters for the Keki Mistry-led HDFC and it didn’t disappoint on any of them

Highlights Strong loan growth led by the individual loan segment Uptick in margins, asset quality improves further Credit cost falls, healthy provision coverage Valuation reasonable Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) (CMP: Rs 2,736, MCAP: 5,01,879 crore), which is to merge with HDFC Bank in the coming months, reported earnings that were ahead of consensus estimates. The largest housing finance company in the country reported net profit of Rs 16,239 crore in FY23, a growth of 18 percent year on year (YoY), driven by a...