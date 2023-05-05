HDFC – A strong finish to FY23

Highlights Strong loan growth led by the individual loan segment Uptick in margins, asset quality improves further Credit cost falls, healthy provision coverage Valuation reasonable Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) (CMP: Rs 2,736, MCAP: 5,01,879 crore), which is to merge with HDFC Bank in the coming months, reported earnings that were ahead of consensus estimates. The largest housing finance company in the country reported net profit of Rs 16,239 crore in FY23, a growth of 18 percent year on year (YoY), driven by a...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed on the fence
May 4, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s dependence on trade with China is a risk, unseasonal rains wreaks hav...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers