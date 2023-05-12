Godrej Consumer Products: Building blocks in place for higher growth

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Q4FY23 results were above Street expectations.

Highlights India outperformance continues Improvement in gross and operating margins Distribution-led model in some international territories Remain neutral currently, execution remains the key The Q4FY23 results of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 983; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,00,470 crore) were above Street expectations. The management has reiterated that, going forward, the focus would continue to remain on the India business and simplifying the international business. March 2023 quarter performance India business (58 percent of consolidated revenues) saw 12 percent revenue growth on the back of...