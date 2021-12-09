GMM Pfaudler: Increased order backlog provides visibility to earnings

GMM Pfaudler | The company has reported loss of Rs 18.4 crore versus profit of Rs 19.2 crore, while revenue was at Rs 65.16 crore against Rs 15.44 crore, YoY.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Buoyed by both domestic and international businesses, GMM Pfaudler (GMM; CMP: Rs 4,576; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,688 crore) has put up a decent performance in the second quarter of the current fiscal that beat market expectations. The company has manufacturing facilities across four continents, with presence in process equipment normally used in the chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and the food industries. After the acquisition of international operations of Pfaudler Inc, GMM has become of the largest manufacturers of glass-lined equipment, globally. September...