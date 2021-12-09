MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

GMM Pfaudler: Increased order backlog provides visibility to earnings

GMM is likely to be one of the beneficiaries of the China-plus theme and the capex spent on the chemicals and pharmaceuticals space

Nandish Shah
December 09, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
GMM Pfaudler: Increased order backlog provides visibility to earnings

GMM Pfaudler | The company has reported loss of Rs 18.4 crore versus profit of Rs 19.2 crore, while revenue was at Rs 65.16 crore against Rs 15.44 crore, YoY.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Buoyed by both domestic and international businesses, GMM Pfaudler (GMM; CMP: Rs 4,576; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,688 crore) has put up a decent performance in the second quarter of the current fiscal that beat market expectations. The company has manufacturing facilities across four continents, with presence in process equipment normally used in the chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and the food industries. After the acquisition of international operations of Pfaudler Inc, GMM has become of the largest manufacturers of glass-lined equipment, globally. September...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Take guard, expect more swings in the market

    Dec 8, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI plays it safe, what financial conditions index says, how India’s wealthy invests, taper talk gets louder, Shriram Properties IPO, four Indias and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Transitory is history

    Dec 4, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    As inflation remains persistently high, the Fed looks to double down on the taper despite the emergence of Omicron

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers