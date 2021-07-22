Gland Pharma’s new product play for FY22 holds a lot of promise

Gland Pharma Limited | The share price has surged 124 percent to 3,367.05 on July 1, 2021, from its issue price of Rs 1,500. It was listed on exchanges on November 20, 2020, with an issue size of Rs 6,480 crore.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gland Pharma (CMP: Rs 3,795; M Cap: Rs 62,325 crore) posted yet another strong set of numbers, aided by geographical diversification strategy, partially offset by a dip in margins. Diversification under way Q1FY22 sales growth of 31 per cent was backed by a 51 per cent growth in the rest of the world (RoW, 19 per cent of sales) and 77 per cent growth in domestic market (20 percent of sales). This is broadly in line with the strategy of diversifying...