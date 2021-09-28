MARKET NEWS

Fine Organics: Recovery play with sustainability

The medium-term growth in earnings for Fine Organics is expected to be driven mainly by volume growth in new capacities, better realisations and normalisation of input costs

Anubhav Sahu
Neha Gupta
September 28, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Plant-derived chemical additives have caught the consumer attention not only for being biodegradable but also for its diverse applications in segments such as food and beverages, feed nutrition, polymers, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and the coatings industries. While these additives have an obvious demand in areas of human consumption, such as food, nutrition and pharma, sectors like cosmetics and plastics are also finding increasing acceptability. There is a shift in consumer preference towards eco-friendly plastic products and an increase in use...

