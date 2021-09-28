Fine Organics: Recovery play with sustainability

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Plant-derived chemical additives have caught the consumer attention not only for being biodegradable but also for its diverse applications in segments such as food and beverages, feed nutrition, polymers, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and the coatings industries. While these additives have an obvious demand in areas of human consumption, such as food, nutrition and pharma, sectors like cosmetics and plastics are also finding increasing acceptability. There is a shift in consumer preference towards eco-friendly plastic products and an increase in use...