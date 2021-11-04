Fed tapers, but no tantrum

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Powell initiates tapering of bond purchase from November Delinks interest rate lift-off from tapering Lower labour participation may be structural Wage inflation may not yet be concerning EM assets to underperform on growth & financial conditions differentials Re-set portfolio for scrips having strong earnings visibility The US Fed has finally announced the long-awaited “tapering” of bond purchases. “Tapering” starts later this month, with asset purchases- currently at $120 billion per month- reduces by $15 billion per month. This means the Federal Reserve will purchase...