Fed tapers, but no tantrum

While the “tapering” is steeper than earlier cycle of 2014, Jerome Powell emphasized its need, given that inflation this time is much higher, job openings are better and “demand is very, very strong”.

Anubhav Sahu
November 04, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST
  Powell initiates tapering of bond purchase from November Delinks interest rate lift-off from tapering Lower labour participation may be structural Wage inflation may not yet be concerning EM assets to underperform on growth & financial conditions differentials Re-set portfolio for scrips having strong earnings visibility The US Fed has finally announced the long-awaited “tapering” of bond purchases. “Tapering” starts later this month, with asset purchases- currently at $120 billion per month- reduces by $15 billion per month. This means the Federal Reserve will purchase...

