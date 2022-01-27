MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Fed stance heightens risks for emerging markets

Pace at which US Fed intends to roll back accommodative monetary policy can unnerve markets. While upbeat wage growth signifies robust demand conditions leading to better earnings prospects, there is a high risk for valuation contraction due to lower liquidity

Anubhav Sahu
January 27, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Fed stance heightens risks for emerging markets

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The current stock market cycle saw a very short bear phase with the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. This was followed by one of the fastest bull markets. The rapid recovery could be attributed to unprecedented and synchronous monetary and fiscal policy stimulus. What’s more, most of the stimulus was given very quickly. Now, when growth is above trend and inflation more persistent, the US Fed is working to reverse all the accommodative measures. Maximum Employment goal nearly reached Fed...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market Correction: Should investors wait on the sidelines?

    Jan 25, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank going strong, lure of passive funds, BharatPe muddle, crypto wish-list for Budget and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

    Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers