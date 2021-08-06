Escorts – Ride this tractor for long term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Escorts Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,222.75, Mcap: Rs 15,820 crore) has posted an in-line set of numbers in Q1 FY22 amid disruptions due to the second wave of Covid. Escorts continues to be in a sweet spot as it caters to rural areas where sentiment is very positive. The company’s strong position in the domestic market and new products make us confident about its business. Further, its valuation is at a reasonable level — at 16 times FY23 projected earnings. Hence,...