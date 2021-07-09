Equity inflows moderate in June, but rising SIP folios and assets a bright spot
Regular investing in MF schemes reached a new milestone, with SIP accounts crossing 4 crore and SIP AUM reaching an all-time high of Rs 483,964 crore
July 09, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)
Inflows into equity markets and mutual funds (MFs) were in sync in June. Equity markets scaled new highs and MFs saw net equity inflows for the fourth month in a row in June, though the inflows moderated significantly, compared to the previous month.
Assets under management (AUM) of the MF industry increased by 2 per cent over the previous month to Rs 33.67 lakh crore as of June end. The rise in overall AUM was on the back of inflows...