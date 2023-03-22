English
    Engineers India: Back on the growth path

    Improving business with higher execution and strong order book could lead to re-rating of the stock

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    March 22, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    Thermax’s stock has seen a sharp re-rating, bouncing from the low of about Rs 1,860 a share in the current month to Rs 2,127 currently

    Highlights  Higher execution driving revenue growth in project business  Margins drop due to lower consultancy business  Consultancy business has seen strong growth in orders  Order book remains good and supports revenue visibility  Stock attractively valued at 9 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Engineers India has dropped from around Rs 90 a share in January to Rs 75 a share now. The healthy correction offers a good opportunity, considering that valuations have turned attractive and business is improving with strong orders in hand. Engineers India has an...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers