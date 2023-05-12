Eicher posts stellar numbers, riding fast on premium products

Eicher Motors Ltd maintained a strong momentum in Q4FY23.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: A strong set of numbers in Q4FY23, driven by new products, price hikes, and focus on yield improvement Demand outlook positive for medium to long term Commodity-linked cost pressure, shortage of semiconductor chips start easing Stock trades at a discount to fair value; accumulate Eicher Motors Ltd (EML; CMP: Rs 3,404; M Cap: Rs 93,260 crore) maintained a strong momentum in Q4FY23, with the fifth consecutive quarter of highest-ever revenue driven by strong demand and new products. The outlook for the company is positive...